China opposes Japan’s decision to release wastewater from Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean

China has expressed deep concern over Japan’s recent announcement to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, criticizing the decision as extremely irresponsible. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stated that Japan’s move disregards the international community’s serious apprehensions and opposition. He emphasized that Japan’s decision to begin discharging contaminated water on August 24 is transferring nuclear contamination risks globally and prioritizing its own interests over the long-term welfare of humanity.

Wang criticized Japan for being selfish and irresponsible, highlighting that China strongly opposes and is gravely concerned about the decision. He asserted that China has communicated its strong objections to Japan and urged the Japanese government to reverse its course. Wang called on Japan to find a responsible alternative for disposing of the nuclear-contaminated water and emphasized the importance of international oversight.

China further accused Japan of planning to recklessly dump nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, asserting that the ocean is a shared resource for humanity and not a dumping ground for Japan’s nuclear waste. Wang stated that China will take necessary measures to safeguard marine ecosystems, food safety, and public health in response to Japan’s decision.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had announced the commencement of wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. The Japanese government claims that the gradual release of water, equivalent to over 500 Olympic swimming pools, is safe and has received support from the United Nations atomic agency.

Kishida indicated that the plan for oceanic discharge had been approved by Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, and the release would proceed as scheduled unless weather or sea conditions posed hindrances.

China’s strong opposition to Japan’s decision highlights the international concerns surrounding the potential environmental and health impacts of releasing nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean. The disagreement between China and Japan adds to the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding nuclear safety and environmental protection.