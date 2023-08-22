Failed Facebook Alibi: Call Records Expose Vishnu in Sujitha Murder Case

Vishnu, currently in custody for his connection to a murder in Thuvvur, has confessed that the crime was driven by financial motives. The victim, Sujitha, a Kudumbashree worker and temporary employee at Krishi Bhavan, shared close ties with Vishnu, a former panchayat employee. Investigations suggest the murder was also an attempt to acquire Sujitha’s jewelry. Vishnu, Youth Congress mandalam secretary, left his job at the panchayat prior to Sujitha’s disappearance.

During the search for Sujitha, Vishnu had been updating Facebook with developments until suspicions led to his arrest. The last call to Sujitha came from Vishnu before her disappearance, after which her phone was turned off. An investigation focusing on these details led to Vishnu’s apprehension.

Vishnu’s family members, including his father Muthu alias Kunjunni, brothers Vysakh and Vivek (Jithu), and friend Shihan, are also in police custody in relation to the case. Sujitha is believed to have been murdered on the day she went missing, August 11.

Initially, Vishnu was an active participant in efforts to locate Sujitha, sharing missing person notices and cooperating with search activities. He even engaged in an action committee formed by local residents to intensify the search.

Vishnu’s mother passed away earlier, leaving him with a stepmother at home. His wife was away at her parents’ house due to pregnancy.