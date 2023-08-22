Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Tuesday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 83.08 a dollar. as compared to previous close of 83.11. On Monday, the rupee ended at 83.11 a dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.173, down 0.12 % from its previous close of 103.30. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,901.10 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 626.25 crore.