Iran unveils its latest domestically built drone named ‘Mohajer-10’

Iran introduced its latest indigenously developed drone called the “Mohajer-10,” which boasts advanced features such as increased flying altitude, extended flight duration, and enhanced payload capacity, according to reports from Iranian state media on Tuesday (August 22). The drone’s unveiling took place in Tehran during a ceremony attended by the Iranian president, coinciding with the country’s military industry day.

The newly revealed “Mohajer-10” is an upgraded iteration of the “Mohajer-6,” a drone that the United States officials previously accused Iran of selling to Russia during the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Iran has strongly refuted these allegations.

Official reports from the IRNA news agency indicate that the new drone is capable of flying for up to 24 hours at a maximum altitude of 7,000 meters, covering an operational range of 2,000 kilometers. Notably, the drone’s payload capacity has been increased to 300 kilograms, twice that of the “Mohajer-6,” enabling it to carry a diverse range of bombs and ammunition.

The drone’s top speed reaches 210 kilometers per hour, and it comes equipped with advanced electronic and intelligence systems. In comparison, the “Mohajer-6” drone could carry a payload of 150 kilograms and sustain a flight for 12 hours, with a lower operational altitude of 5,400 meters and a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

A video released by Iranian media on Tuesday displayed the new drone alongside other military equipment, featuring the phrase “prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian, suggesting heightened tensions between long-standing adversaries Iran and Israel.

The event, commemorating the accomplishments of Iran’s defense industry, was held in Tehran and attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The text in the purported video release appears to reflect the ongoing strained relationship between Iran and Israel.

A day prior to the unveiling, Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed a string of recent fatal attacks against Israelis to Iranian funding and encouragement. This statement came shortly after a suspected Palestinian attack in the occupied West Bank resulted in the death of an Israeli woman.

Netanyahu declared, “We are in the midst of a terror attack. This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states.” He affirmed Israel’s intention to take retaliatory actions against both the assailants and those responsible for sending them.