ISRO maintains smooth progress, remains on track for Chandrayaan-3 mission.

On Tuesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided an update on the progress of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, confirming that it remains on track. Scheduled for tomorrow, the mission involves the landing of the lander onto the Moon’s surface. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) is reported to be abuzz with energy and excitement.

According to ISRO’s afternoon update, “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing,” underscoring the agency’s confidence in the ongoing processes. Additionally, ISRO announced that the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will commence at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, followed by the anticipated touch-down of the lander carrying a rover in the south polar region around 6.04 pm.