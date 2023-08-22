ISRO unveils moon images taken from lander camera at 70 km height

ISRO recently shared images of the Moon taken by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These images, captured from an altitude of around 70 km on August 19, play a crucial role in aiding the Lander Module (LM) of the mission. The LM is slated to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface. By comparing the LPDC images with an onboard moon reference map, the LM can accurately determine its position in terms of latitude and longitude. This remarkable feat is made possible by the LPDC’s capabilities.

In a related development, ISRO disclosed images of the Lunar far side region, obtained using the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera, created by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, assists in identifying safe landing zones devoid of obstacles like boulders or deep trenches during the LM’s descent. The incorporation of advanced technologies, including the LHDAC, within the Lander underscores ISRO’s commitment to achieving the ambitious objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is designed as a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, with the primary aim of demonstrating the complete process of safe landing and mobility on the lunar surface.

In essence, the recent releases of LPDC and LHDAC images by ISRO mark significant milestones in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These technological achievements showcase the agency’s dedication to advancing space exploration by employing cutting-edge tools to enable precise positioning and safe landing on the Moon’s surface.