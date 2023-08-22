Kareena Kapoor: Aamir Khan Is The Bollywood Mastermind

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her admiration for co-star Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ marking its first anniversary since release. She hailed Aamir as an authentic icon and a Bollywood mastermind. The film, a collaboration between Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Vicom18 Studios, is an adaptation of the 1994 American movie ‘Forrest Gump.’ Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, it starred Aamir as the titular character and Kareena as Rupa D’Souza Chaddha, his love interest.

The cast also included Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, along with a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. During a visit to the national capital, Kareena donned an emerald green kaftan-style satin dress with a multicolored belt, complemented by beige heels, neutral makeup, nude lips, straight hair, and golden earrings.

Reflecting on the film’s anniversary, Kareena commended her experience working with Aamir Khan, recognizing his genius and passion. She emphasized Aamir’s dedication to experimentation and his willingness to step beyond the conventional, even if it doesn’t guarantee a perfect score. In her latest ventures, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and has upcoming projects including ‘The Devotion of Suspect X,’ ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ and ‘The Crew.’