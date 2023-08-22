New acting VC emphasizes prioritizing mental health of JU students as a key focus

The newly-appointed acting Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, highlighted the significance of addressing the mental health of students in the wake of a recent tragic incident involving the alleged ragging-related death of an undergraduate. Sau, chosen by Governor and Chancellor C V Ananda Bose, mentioned plans to install CCTV cameras at various entry points on the campus to enhance security. He also emphasized that hostel residents who have completed their studies must promptly vacate, a responsibility overseen by hostel supervisors.

Sau stressed the institution’s commitment to prioritize students’ mental well-being, focusing on trauma or stress situations. He mentioned efforts to establish mentor-mentee relationships as part of the guidelines set by the UGC to enhance students’ mental health. The officiating VC also highlighted the need for timely student union elections, which have not occurred for years, aiming to make students active stakeholders in their respective institutions. Sau expressed the university’s intention to enhance surveillance by strengthening the anti-ragging squad and installing CCTV cameras at entry points and hostels.

Addressing the resignation of the science faculty dean, Prof Subenoy Chakraborty, Sau refrained from commenting but noted that it would have been preferable for Chakraborty not to resign during the university’s “crisis situation.” The resignation came amid an ongoing internal probe committee’s investigation into the incident involving the student’s tragic death, following a fall from a hostel balcony. Thirteen individuals, both former and current students of JU, were arrested in connection with the incident.