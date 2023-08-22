Police seizes heroin worth Rs 10 crore , three arrested

Agartala: Tripura Police seized 1.3 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore at Churaibari checkpoint. The police also arrested three drug peddlers.
‘Acting on secret information, we laid a checkpoint at Churaibari in the north Tripura district and intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.3 kg of heroin, which was kept in soap cases,’ said Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP, North Tripura.
#WATCH | Agartala: Tripura police yesterday seized 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers
Acting on secret information, we laid a checkpoint at Churaibari in the north Tripura district and intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.3 kg of heroin,… pic.twitter.com/EIAGWFV73a
— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
