Police seizes heroin worth Rs 10 crore , three arrested

Aug 22, 2023, 09:30 pm IST

Agartala: Tripura Police seized 1.3 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore at Churaibari checkpoint. The police also arrested  three drug peddlers.

‘Acting on secret information, we laid a checkpoint at Churaibari in the north Tripura district and intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.3 kg of heroin, which was kept in soap cases,’ said Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP, North Tripura.

