Simple steps to prevent E-ticketing touts in Indian Railways

New Delhi: Touts are individuals who sell train tickets illegally at a higher price. They mostly become active during festival season as there will be a heavy passenger rush. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has urged passengers not fall prey to touts.

Tips For IRCTC Users To Avoid Touts During Festive Season:

Also Read: Police seizes heroin worth Rs 10 crore , three arrested

Only buy tickets from authorized sources, such as the IRCTC website or app.

Never buy tickets from touts, no matter how persuasive they may be.

If you are approached by a tout, politely decline and walk away.

Report any suspicious activity to the railway authorities.