Social media post by actor Prakash Raj about the country’s latest moon mission triggers the internet troll army

Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken criticism of the current Indian government, has found himself facing backlash from internet trolls due to his recent post about the country’s latest moon mission. The actor’s commentary on India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission has sparked controversy, as many netizens find his sarcastic comment to be inconsiderate and insensitive.

Prakash Raj shared his thoughts on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He accompanied his post with a caption that read, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking,” accompanied by a cartoon depicting a man pouring tea.

Internet users have criticized the post, considering it to be disrespectful and derogatory towards the Indian scientists who have played a pivotal role in the country’s historic moon mission. One individual expressed that Chandrayaan-3 is an achievement that all of India should take pride in, regardless of their political beliefs, and urged for the distinction between political trolling and national pride to be understood.

Another person conveyed their disappointment, stating that there exists a distinction between disliking someone and disliking one’s own country. They lamented the current state of affairs and the negativity portrayed in the post.

Yet another commenter expressed profound sadness, noting that the work carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Chandrayaan-3 mission holds a unique significance that unites the nation, kindling a sense of unity, optimism, and national pride. They remarked that if an individual cannot celebrate such a remarkable achievement, it suggests that their animosity towards a specific individual outweighs their love for the nation.

For those who might not be aware, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched into space by the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. Subsequently, it entered lunar orbit on August 5. The mission’s objective is to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, a feat anticipated to be accomplished on August 23.