Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film Jailer creates ripples at the box office

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film “Jailer” is making significant waves at the box office, garnering widespread attention. In a mere span of 11 days since its release, the film has amassed a staggering global box office collection of Rs 5 billion.

Renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared an update on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that Rajinikanth’s movie “Jailer” has triumphantly crossed the milestone of “over Rs 500 crore gross” at the global box office. This achievement marks Rajinikanth’s second film to join the exclusive club of movies that have grossed over Rs 500 crore, with the first being “2.0,” directed by S Shankar. Released in 2018, “2.0” is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran,” in which Rajinikanth also starred. Notably, “Jailer” is Rajinikanth’s first theatrical release in a span of two years since his last film, “Annaatthe,” hit screens in 2021.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, “Jailer” features Rajinikanth in the role of a retired police officer. The star-studded cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (in a special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Shivarajkumar.

The makers of “Jailer” shared a captivating video in which the film’s trailer was showcased on the iconic Las Vegas Strip (also known as Las Vegas Boulevard). The accompanying text celebrated the film’s success, announcing that “Jailer” had crossed the milestone of earning more than 5 million US dollars at the box office in the USA. The post also conveyed the sentiment that the protagonist, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, is an unstoppable force.

Adding to the film’s triumphs, the makers shared that the song “Hukum” from the movie had achieved a remarkable feat. The song, sung by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Super Subu, became the first-ever South Indian song to reach the number one spot on Spotify in India, a remarkable achievement for the film’s music.

In summary, Rajinikanth’s latest film “Jailer” is creating a significant impact in the world of cinema, rapidly achieving impressive milestones in terms of box office earnings and musical accomplishments.