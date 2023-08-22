Tips to decrease period cramps

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra keeps on enlightening her Instagram family by giving various tips regarding menstrual health. Weeks ago, she shared a reel suggesting 3 nutrients that help to decrease period cramps.

1. Magnesium: Adequate magnesium levels are important as low levels can lead to muscle tension and uterine cramping. Magnesium helps relax the uterus’s smooth muscle and reduces the prostaglandins responsible for period pain. Foods like pumpkin seeds, bananas, amaranth, ragi, and avocados are good sources of magnesium.

2. Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a role in maintaining calcium levels. Low calcium can cause muscle spasms and contractions. Vitamin D helps regulate prostaglandin levels, aiding in reducing menstrual pain. Sunlight is a major source of Vitamin D. Additionally, mushrooms, egg yolk, and salmon are also rich sources of this vitamin.

3. Vitamin E: This vitamin acts as an antioxidant and prevents the release of arachidonic acid, a fatty acid that leads to prostaglandin production. By doing so, vitamin E helps decrease period pain.