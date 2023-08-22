Upcoming Onam Releases: From ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘RDX’ – Check out the Movie Lineup!

As the beloved Onam festival approaches, the excitement continues to build among Malayalees. Amidst the festive fervor, a captivating lineup of Malayalam movies is getting ready to hit the screens, adding an extra layer of thrill to the season. Get ready to dive into the Onam festivities with these upcoming cinematic releases.

King of Kotha

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, ‘King of Kotha’ stands as one of the most anticipated films of this year’s Onam festival. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, the movie narrates the gripping tale of a gangster named Raju, tracing his rise, fall, and quest for redemption. The cast is brimming with exceptional talents including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Gokul Suresh, and Prasanna, enhancing the film’s allure. Notably, this project marks a significant milestone in Dulquer’s career, emerging as one of his most substantial ventures yet.

Ramachandra Boss & Co

After a considerable hiatus, actor Nivin Pauly is all set to grace the silver screen once again with the eagerly awaited film ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie is scheduled for an Onam release this year. The storyline revolves around an expatriate masterminding an ingenious heist with his eclectic team. Noteworthy is the ensemble cast, featuring Mamitha Baiju, Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, and Arsha Chandini Baiju, each contributing pivotal roles to the narrative.

RDX

Set in the 1980s, this action-packed multi-starrer film showcases the talents of Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony in prominent roles. Titled ‘RDX’, the film’s name is derived from the initials of its main characters – Robert, Dony, and Xavier. The plot revolves around this trio, known for their affinity for confrontations, and explores the consequences of their past as it resurfaces years later when one of them faces a dilemma. Guiding this cinematic journey is debutant director Nahas Hidayath.

Achanoru Vazha Vechu

Reportedly gearing up for an Onam release, ‘Achanoru Vazha Vechu’, directed by Sandeep, boasts a compelling ensemble cast featuring Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, AV Anoop, Athmeeya, and Shanti Krishna in leading roles. The movie also showcases an impressive supporting lineup including Mukesh, Johny Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sarath Appani, Bhagat Manuel, Sohan Seenu Lal, Fukru, Ashwin Mathew, Lena, Meera Nair, Deepa Joseph, and Kulapulli Leela. Produced by AV Anoop under AVA Productions, the film’s cinematography is skillfully handled by P Sukumar.