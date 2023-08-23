6 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into jeep

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least 6 people were killed and 11 others were injured as a truck rammed a vehicle in Dausa, Rajasthan. The accident occurred on Mahwa-Alwar state highway near Ukrund village. The truck carrying cold drinks rammed into the passenger jeep carrying 17 people.

‘Very sad information was received about the untimely death of people in a road accident in Mandawar of Dausa district. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident,’ tweeted Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.