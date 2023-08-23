Acer launches two new tablets in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Acer launched two new android tablets named Acer One 10 and Acer One 8 in India. Offered in a Grey colour option, the base 4GB + 64GB variant of the Acer One 10 is priced in India at Rs. 17,990. The Acer One 8, on the other hand, is available in a Silver colourway and is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the singular 3GB + 32GB variant.

Both tablets are powered by octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoCs. The Acer One 10 comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of flash memory. The One 8 carries up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card on both tablets. They runs on Android 12.

Also Read: India launch date of Vivo V29e announced: Details

Sporting a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display, the Acer One 10 offers a peak brightness level of 350 nits. Meanwhile, the Acer One 8 is equipped with an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS panel. Both tablets are also equipped with dual speakers with stereo output. They support 4G (SIM), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS connectivity.

The Acer One 10 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with a Sony IMX sensor and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera sensor. The Acer One 8 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera. The Acer One 10 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the Acer One 8 packs a 5,100mAh battery.