Bevco Employees to Receive Onam Bonus, Up to Rs 90,000

Employees at the state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) are set to receive a substantial Onam bonus, with figures reaching up to Rs 90,000. The State GST department’s recent directive outlines that these employees are also entitled to a salary advance of Rs 35,000, repayable over seven installments.

Likewise, employees working in Consumerfed’s liquor shops are slated to enjoy a festival bonus of up to Rs 85,000.

Within Bevco, the bonus extends to all categories of employees, including those in roles such as labelling. The directive from the GST department terms this as a performance allowance. Specifically, employees sourced through employment exchanges will receive Rs 5,000, while cleaning staff will be granted Rs 3,500. Security personnel stationed at Bevco headquarters and warehouses are slated to receive Rs 11,000 as part of the festival allowance dedicated to Onam.

This generous gesture diverges greatly from the State government’s offering of a Rs 4,000 festival bonus to its own staff. For those who do not meet the eligibility criteria for the bonus, a festival allowance of Rs 2,750 will be provided.

In the case of the crisis-stricken Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), an additional state-owned entity, employees have taken legal action by approaching the Kerala High Court, seeking timely disbursement of their monthly salaries. Their hopes are pinned on receiving their July salaries prior to the onset of the Onam festival.