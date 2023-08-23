CDC survey: One in five women in the US reports that they encountered mistreatment during their pregnancy

A recent survey conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and released on Tuesday has unveiled concerning revelations about the quality of pregnancy care. In the United States, one out of five women has reported experiencing mistreatment, including instances of scolding, during their pregnancy and delivery care provided by the country’s healthcare professionals.

The study conducted by the CDC has indicated that this mistreatment is more widespread among Black, Hispanic, and multiracial women, as well as those lacking private insurance coverage.

Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s Chief Medical Officer, emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “These data show that we must do better to support moms.”

The CDC’s Vital Signs report outlines various forms of mistreatment experienced by pregnant women. These include instances where women were subjected to scolding or yelling, where their requests for assistance went unanswered, and where their physical privacy was not respected.

Furthermore, many respondents reported facing threats of treatment denial or pressure to accept unwanted procedures.

Survey data specifically highlighted that approximately 30 percent of Black women, 29 percent of Hispanic women, and 27 percent of multiracial women encountered mistreatment during their maternity care experiences. This survey, conducted in April, underscores the critical role that improving the quality of maternity care can play in reducing pregnancy-related fatalities.

Additionally, the study drew attention to the prevalence of discrimination experienced by pregnant women. It revealed that “The most common reasons for reported discrimination were age, weight, and income and varied by race/ethnicity.”

The survey also found that in general, women hesitated to voice questions or concerns to healthcare providers during their maternity care. This reluctance often stemmed from embarrassment related to certain topics, fears of being perceived as troublesome, or the hurried nature of healthcare appointments.

Furthermore, the type of insurance coverage held by pregnant women played a role in their experiences with pregnancy healthcare. Pregnant women without insurance, constituting 28 percent of the surveyed population, and those with public insurance (26 percent) reported higher instances of mistreatment compared to those with private insurance coverage (16 percent).

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, emphasized that “Every mother deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Maternal care is a core component of this nation’s health care.” He further asserted, “Bias, stigma, and mistreatment have no place in our healthcare system.”