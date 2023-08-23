Chandrayaan-3 prepares for a historic soft landing on Moon’s surface

ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is poised to create history by executing a soft landing on the Moon’s surface. With the Lander Module (LM) consisting of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, India aims to secure the distinction of being the first nation to reach the unexplored southern pole of the Moon. The planned touchdown is scheduled for 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Should the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieve a successful lunar landing, India will join the ranks of the US, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth country to accomplish the intricate feat of soft-landing on the Moon. Building on the foundation of Chandrayaan-2, this mission underscores objectives such as showcasing secure and gentle lunar landings, lunar roving, and conducting on-site scientific experiments. The launch occurred on July 14, and subsequent maneuvers steered the spacecraft into lunar orbit on August 5, followed by separation of its modules on August 17.

Over a three-week span post-launch, ISRO orchestrated a series of orbital adjustments, progressively advancing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft away from Earth. A pivotal maneuver on August 1, a slingshot movement, propelled the craft from Earth’s orbit toward the Moon. Subsequently, the spacecraft navigated a trajectory that led it toward the lunar vicinity, following a successful trans-lunar injection.