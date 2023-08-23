Detained protesting farmers prevented from proceeding to Chandigarh amid Punjab floods

On Tuesday, the Haryana police detained farmers at multiple locations as they were en route to Chandigarh to voice their discontent over the government’s lack of compensation for flood-damaged crops. The farmers’ key demands encompass a comprehensive package of Rs 50,000 crore from the Central government for addressing flood-related losses in the northern region, including Punjab. They also seek compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop damage, Rs 5 lakh for house destruction, and Rs 10 lakh for families who lost a member to the floods.

At various points, including Ambala, the farmers were halted and apprehended by law enforcement. Extensive police presence along the Chandigarh border was established to prevent the farmers from entering the city. Barricades and vehicle searches were implemented on the Ambala-Chandigarh road, with Punjab Police deploying anti-riot and CCTV vehicles in Rajpura.

The situation escalated as farmers laid siege to toll plazas in Amritsar and Tarn Taran as a response to the detention of their leaders. Additionally, a sit-in protest took place at the toll plaza between Shahkot and Moga. Demanding the immediate release of detained farmer leaders, the Sugarcane Sangharsh Samiti and Bhartiya Kisan Union warned of an impending large-scale protest if their demands were not met.