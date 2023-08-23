Eat these foods for improving vaginal health

Vagina is the most sensitive and tender area of the body. So, women must take care of several things to maintain good vaginal health.

Foods for vaginal health:

Kimchi: Kimchi is beneficial for combating infections and keeping the sleezy bacteria at bay.

Cranberry: The vagina is protected from UTI by cranberries. Because drinking too much cranberry juice can cause yeast infections due to the sugar content. Cranberry juice can effectively prevent bacteria like E. coli from colonising the vaginal walls.

Greens: Green, leafy vegetables, spinach and all the other greens are beneficial for enhancing blood flow throughout your body since they are high in magnesium. This improves stimulation and circulation, reducing vaginal dryness in the process.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A. Sweet potatoes aid in building muscle tissue, which strengthens and maintains the vaginal walls. Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene, which is beneficial for a healthy reproductive system.

Garlic: Garlic’s anti-microbial qualities aid in the prevention of yeast infections and stop bacteria from penetrating the uterine walls.

Water: Water consumption facilitates vaginal cleaning, which essentially occurs on its own. Drink as much water as you can because it not only helps to lubricate joints but also promotes a perfect pH balance.