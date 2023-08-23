Eblu Feo electric scooter launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Godawari Electric Motors has launched the Eblu Feo scooter in markets. The electric scooter is offered at an introductory price of Rs 99,999/- in the country. This is the company’s first electric scooter and it will be manufactured at the Raipur factory. Godawari Eblu Feo will be available in a single variant with deliveries starting from August 23.

The Eblu Feo is powered by a 2.52 kW Lithium-ion battery pack which develops peak torque of 110 Nm. The scooter has a range of 110 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 60 kmph. The company is offering a home charger of 60 V capacity with the e-scooter which can fully charge the battery in 5 hours 25 minutes.

The e-scooter will be available in five colors- Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey and Traffic White. It gets regenerative braking as standard feature while boasting of three ride modes namely Economy, Normal and Power.

Also Read: Public sector bank introduces new Video Re-KYC service for customers

It features hi-resolution AHO LED headlamp, LED tail lamps, Side stand sensor indicator, Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, Service alert, 7.4-inches digital full color display, Reverse indicator, Battery SOC indicator, Battery alert, Helmet indicator and mobile charging point.

It rides on 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres and has a 170 mm ground clearance. The electric scooter is equipped with telescopic front suspension and dual tube twin shocker for a comfortable ride. It also packs CBS disc brake in the front and rear. Some of the notable features in the Eblu Feo include.