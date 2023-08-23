Government declares public holiday from September 8 to 10: Details

New Delhi: All government offices and schools and colleges will remain shut from September 8 till September 10 in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal to declare public holidays in view of the G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital.

So, all schools in the city, along with offices of the Delhi government and the municipal corporations will remain shut for the three-day period. All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will remain closed on September 8-10.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

World leaders of G20 nations will visit the national capital for the summit. US President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi from September 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.