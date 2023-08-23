Over five days, 41 child marriages stopped in Tamil Nadu

Within five days following the conclusion of the Tamil month of Aadi, authorities across four North Arcot districts intervened to prevent 41 child marriages. This initiative is attributed to the cultural belief that marriages during Aadi are unfavorable among Tamils, concluding on August 17. The primary impetus behind these rushed marriages, predominantly involving girls aged 14 to 16, stems from apprehensions of romantic involvement or elopement. In the Tiruvannamalai district, 14 child marriages were halted, while the Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Vellore districts saw 12, 11, and 4 prevented respectively.

Of the 11 girls whose marriages were averted in Ranipet, two are pregnant. These interventions took place within a three-day span from August 19 to 21. Officials emphasized that the motivations behind these marriages were not rooted in adolescent affection, but rather parental pressure. The dominant parental fear of romantic entanglements prompts some to arrange early marriages, occasionally to older partners. Moreover, the issue of child marriages is exacerbated by factors such as bonded labor. Parents engaged in indentured labor tend to favor child marriages, as extended absences are unfeasible due to their daughters’ presence in relatives’ homes.

Tiruvannamalai district’s social welfare officer, Meenambigai, pointed out that some parents misconstrue their children’s romantic relationships and resort to arranging unions with significantly older individuals rather than offering guidance. Additionally, academic struggles or the compulsion of bonded labor contribute to early marriages within these districts.