Palghar auditor arrested for accepting Rs 2,000 bribe

A 45-year-old audit officer from the audit department of Palghar Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The officer allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a contractor’s representative to approve payment for completed water supply projects. The ACB disclosed that Ramesh Gole, an assistant auditor at Palghar Zilla Parishad, demanded the bribe to facilitate the processing and submission of bills for payment.

The contractor’s agent, responsible for the water supply project, had submitted invoices for the work accomplished. In response to Gole’s alleged demand, the contractor’s representative reported the incident to the Palghar ACB unit. Subsequently, a strategic operation was executed by the ACB at the Zilla Parishad audit office. During this operation, the accused was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant. The ACB’s intervention led to the registration of an offense against the audit officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Palghar police station.

In an effort to combat corruption, the ACB’s prompt action resulted in the arrest of the audit officer who purportedly exploited his position for personal gain.