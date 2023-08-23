Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on August 23 led by metal, bank, capital goods and realty stocks. BSE Sensex settled at 65,433.30, up 213.27 points or 0.33%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,444, up 47.50 points or 0.24%.

About 2016 shares advanced, 1487 shares declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged . Shares of aerospace companies, including L&T, MTAR Technologies, and Paras Defence, that have supplied components for Chandrayaan-3, were settled higher. Top gainers were Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors.

Mixed trends seen on the sectoral front, with bank, metal, capital goods and realty up 0.4-1% each, while power, FMCG, and oil & gas down 0.3-1%. BSE midcap index rose 0.4% and smallcap index added 0.6% each.