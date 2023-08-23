US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit Beijing and Shanghai next week

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is scheduled to visit Beijing and Shanghai next week, a move aimed at easing tensions between the United States and China. This visit, announced on Tuesday, is part of a series of diplomatic efforts involving US officials dispatched to China in recent months.

The relationship between the two nations has experienced strain across various fronts, including trade, human rights, and the Taiwan issue. This has led to some of the lowest points in their relations in decades. A major point of contention is the US trade restrictions, which Washington contends are crucial for safeguarding national security. However, China perceives these restrictions as hindrances to its global ascent.

The US Department of Commerce released a statement affirming that Secretary Raimondo anticipates productive discussions on topics related to the US-China commercial relationship, the challenges confronted by American businesses, and potential avenues for collaboration.

China confirmed the visit and stated that the US Commerce Secretary has been invited by her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao.

Raimondo’s trip, scheduled for August 27-30, will encompass visits to both Beijing and Shanghai, building upon an agreement reached between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the past year, the two leaders had concurred to “deepen communication between the US and the PRC on a range of issues.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, addressing reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday, clarified that Raimondo’s mission is to convey that the US is not aiming to disconnect from China, but rather aiming to “de-risk” interactions, signifying Washington’s intent to prioritize national security.

Contrary to some claims from voices in China suggesting that the US aims to hinder China’s economic growth, Sullivan clarified that this is not the case. He emphasized that a stable Chinese economy benefits the global community.

Previously, in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a trip to Beijing, where he engaged in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Following the visit, Blinken noted progress on several contentious issues.