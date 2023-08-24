6 Indian pilgrims killed, 19 injured in Nepal bus accident

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people including 6 Indian pilgrims died and 19 others injured in a road accident in Bara district, Nepal. The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday. The bus carrying Indian pilgrims was going to Janakpur from Kathmandu.

‘Bus overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22 along the East-West Highway at around 2 am,’ said Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri.

The Indian pilgrims were from Rajasthan. A total of 27 people including two drivers and a helper were in the bus.