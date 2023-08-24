After contentious Chandrayaan-3 post, phrase ‘arrest Prakash Raj’ trending on X

After posting a contentious cartoon’mocking’ the Indian Moon Mission, Prakash Raj was demolished on X (formerly Twitter). He was the subject of a police complaint in the Bagalkote district of Karnataka. ‘Arrest Prakash Raj’ has been trending on social media since the outrage over his remark on Chandrayaan-3.

On social media, Prakash Raj has never been afraid to voice his ideas. He has also experienced abuse and harassment as a result of his posts.

‘Arrest Prakash Raj’ has been trending on X lately after he received backlash for his contentious Chandrayaan-3 post. Users have called for the actor’s imprisonment after he disparaged India’s Moon Mission. He had posted a cartoon of a man serving tea while sporting a vest and lungi.