Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, The Kashmir Files and RRR wins top honors at the 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards have bestowed top honors upon Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, “The Kashmir Files,” and “RRR.” Alia Bhatt secured the award for her remarkable performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” An interesting shared victory emerged as Alia will be sharing the accolade with Kriti Sanon for her role in “Mimi.” Notably, “Mimi” also earned Pankaj Tripathi the title of Best Supporting Actor, while Pallavi Joshi clinched the Best Supporting Actress award for her contribution to “The Kashmir Files.”

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was crowned with the Best Actor award for his captivating portrayal in the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rising.” This marks Allu Arjun’s debut National Award, as well as the first-ever National Awards for Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. Adding to the list of achievements, R Madhavan’s directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” emerged victorious in the Best Feature Film category.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” also secured recognition in the categories of Best Editing and Adapted Screenplay for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“RRR” achieved an array of technical awards, encompassing Best Special Effects, Action Direction, and Choreography. Notably, “RRR” was also bestowed with the honor of being named the Best Film providing wholesome entertainment.

In the realm of young talents, Bhavin Rabari was acknowledged with the Best Child Artiste award for his commendable role in “Chhello Show,” which also earned the distinction of being the Best Gujarati Film.

The 69th National Film Awards were unveiled on Wednesday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. This edition of the awards highlighted the finest achievements in Indian cinema spanning languages and films released during the years 2021-22.

The awards were announced by the head of the jury of the feature film category, Ketan Mehta.

It is noteworthy that the coveted Dadasahen Phalke Award, which holds the distinction of being the highest cinematic honor in the country, will be disclosed at a later stage.

Here is a breakdown of the key victors of the 69th National Film Awards:

Special Mentions:

“Kadaisi Vivasayi” – Late Shri Nallandi

“Jhilli” – Aranya Gupta and Bitahn Biswas

“Home” – Indrans

“Anur – Eyes on The Sunshine” – Jahanara Begum

Best Feature Films across Languages:

Mishing Film – “Boomba Ride”

Assamese Film – “Anur”

Bengali Film – “Kalkokkho”

Hindi Film – “Sardar Udham”

Gujarati Film – “Last Film Show (Chhello Show)”

Kannada Film – “777 Charlie”

Maithili Film – “Samanantar”

Marathi Film – “Ekda Kay Zala”

Malayalam Film – “Home”

Meiteilon Film – “Eikhoigi Yum”

Odiya Film – “Pratikshya”

Tamil Film – “Kadaisi Vivasayi”

Telugu Film – “Uppena”

Technical Awards:

Action Direction – King Soloman, “RRR”

Best Choreography – Prem Rakshith, “RRR”

Special Effects – V Srinivas Mohan, “RRR”

Special Jury Award – Vishnu Varadhan, “Shershaah”

Make Up – Preetisheel Singh D socuza, “Gangubai Kathiawadi”

Costume – Veera Kapoor, “Sardar Udham”

Production Design – “Sardar Udham”

Editing – “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Bhansali

Audiography – “Chavittu,” “Jhilli,” “Sardar Udham”

Screenplay – Nayattu (Original), “Gangubai Kathiawadi” (Adapted)

Best Dialogue – “Gangubai Kathiawadi”

Best Cinematography – “Sardar Udham”

Music:

Female Playback – Shreya Ghoshal

Male Playback – Kaala Bhairava, “RRR,” Kumar Sanu

Best Lyrics – Chandrabose, “Konda Polam”

Best Music – Devi Sri Prasad, “Pushpa”

Background Score – MM Keeravani, “Pushpa”

Acting:

Child Artist – Bhavin Rabari, “Chhello Show”

Supporting Actress – Pallavi Joshi, “The Kashmir Files”

Supporting Actor – Pankaj Tripathi, “Mimi”

Actress – Alia Bhatt, “Gangubai Kathiawadi”; Kriti Sanon, “Mimi”

Actor – Allu Arjun, “Pushpa: The Rise”

Direction – Nikhil Mahajan, “Godavari”

Feature Films:

Children’s Film – “Gandhi and Co”

Film on Environment and Conservation – “Aavasavyuham”

Film on Social Issues – “Anunaad”

Nargis Dutt Award for Film on National Integration – “The Kashmir Files”

Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – “RRR”

Best Debut Film – “Meppadiyan”

Best Feature Film – “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”