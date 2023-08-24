Asia Cup: India ‘can’t get better bowlers’ than those named in squad, says Sourav Ganguly

India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has garnered significant attention due to the inclusion of several players returning from extended injury layoffs. The decision to bring back players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have been on substantial breaks due to injuries, led to the omission of certain fringe players such as Sanju Samson. Despite this, the team boasts a formidable bowling attack, with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly lauding it as the finest.

Describing the team’s strength, Ganguly stated, “It’s an exceedingly potent team. The return of Bumrah bolsters the team even further. The bowling arsenal is highly impressive, featuring the likes of Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj. A fast bowling attack couldn’t get any better,” in a conversation with Star Sports.

Addressing the spin options, Ganguly acknowledged the uproar caused by the omission of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, yet he expressed his belief that the selected squad is not only capable of triumphing in the Asia Cup but also in the upcoming World Cup.

“With Jadeja and the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, the spin department is covered. The team has top-tier batsmen. India stands as a remarkable side that simply needs to deliver strong and resolute performances during the Asia Cup and subsequently the World Cup,” he emphasized.

The regional tournament, which is adopting the 50-over format this year as a precursor to the ODI World Cup, is set to commence on August 30. India’s opening match against traditional rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Following the Asia Cup, teams from across the globe will converge in India for the ODI World Cup, taking place from October 5 to November 19. It is anticipated that the Indian squad selected for the Asia Cup will remain largely consistent for the ODI World Cup as well.

Meanwhile, former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth criticized the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar for persisting with KL Rahul despite concerns about his fitness. In addressing the media, Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma clarified that although Rahul is nursing a minor ailment, there are no grave fitness issues affecting the wicketkeeper-batsman’s performance.