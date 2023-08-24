Babies born on Moon conquest day named ‘Chandrayaan’ in Odisha

Following India’s successful Moon mission, which saw the Chandrayaan-3 land on the lunar surface, an interesting trend emerged in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Four newborns, three boys and a girl, were named after the lunar mission. The babies were born at Kendrapara district hospital shortly after the Moon landing, prompting their parents to choose the name “Chandrayaan” for their children. According to local tradition, babies are named on the 21st day after their birth, following a puja ceremony. However, other names like “Chandra” or “Luna” are also being considered as they reflect the meaning of Chandrayaan, which translates to a vehicle to the Moon.

Durga Mandal, Joshnyarani Bal, and Bebina Sethi from different villages also welcomed babies on the same evening. One is a girl, and the other two are boys. The head nurse at the hospital, Anjana Sahoo, noted that all the new mothers were interested in naming their children after Chandrayaan, drawing a parallel to previous instances where babies were named after cyclones that affected the coastal district. The Additional District Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. P K Praharaj, highlighted the parents’ sense of privilege, believing their children to be lucky for being born during such a historic national event. He also pointed out the intriguing synchronicity that the baby and Chandrayaan both landed on their respective surfaces at the same time.