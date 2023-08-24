Controversy Sparks as KK Shailaja’s Autobiography Included in Kannur University Syllabus

The incorporation of the autobiography ‘My Life as a Comrade’ by former health minister and CPM MLA K K Shailaja into the MA English syllabus of Kannur University has ignited a wave of protests. The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has taken a stand against this move, asserting that the syllabus was formulated in disregard of regulations, led by a non-statutory ad hoc committee.

At the core of the issue is Shailaja’s narrative, which delves into her journey as a dedicated party member and her contributions within the administrative sphere. The book not only provides insights into her experiences as a teacher but also chronicles her transition into the realm of politics and her impactful tenure as a minister. The controversy highlights the clash between educational content and administrative procedures.