Gautam Gambhir lends his support to the growth of the T10 format and what it brings to the table

Gautam Gambhir, a prominent figure in cricket known for his match-winning capabilities, is offering his endorsement to the expansion of the T10 format and its unique attributes. A dual World Cup champion with India in T20 (2007) and 50-over (2011) formats, Gambhir sees the latest addition, T10, as a challenging yet exhilarating venture for both batsmen and bowlers.

Having achieved success across various formats in international cricket, Gambhir, now a part of New Jersey Triton’s in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 tournament in Florida, USA, is engaging with this novel cricketing journey.

Formerly at the helm of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and a two-time champion with the franchise, Gambhir perceives T10 as a means of generating excitement, potentially drawing more fans to the sport in the United States.

In a recent interaction with the media, Gambhir lauded the T10 format, expressing, “The T10 format is a really good one and quite challenging as well. It is a very exciting format, and hopefully, this tournament will help bring in more fans for the sport in the USA.”

Furthermore, he asserted that like any other format, T10 presents its own set of challenges while also offering heightened opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers to enhance their creative prowess and skills.

Gambhir elaborated, “I think the shorter the format, you’ve got more opportunity, especially with the bowlers because you know the batter is going to look to hit you every ball. So, there will always be an opportunity. But for the batters obviously going to be difficult because it’s about going out there and hitting it from ball one. So, which is sometimes not easy.”

Reflecting on the global rise of franchise-based T20 cricket leagues and the emergence of the T10 format in some regions, Gambhir noted that associate nations are embracing this format extensively, which he believes will have long-term benefits.

“A lot of the associate nations do play a lot of white ball cricket, so obviously it will help them develop new shots as batters, which has happened a bit in T20, but you might get to see more of it in the T10,” he added.

Meanwhile, under Gambhir’s captaincy, New Jersey Triton’s is positioned favorably to progress to the tournament’s next phase. Despite Gambhir’s bat being relatively quiet, his team has secured victories in two out of four matches and currently occupies the third spot on the points table.