Governor mandates 75% attendance for Bihar university exam eligibility

State universities in Bihar have received a directive to prevent students with less than 75% attendance from participating in their examinations. The order, issued by the office of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who serves as the chancellor of these universities, was communicated to all vice-chancellors. The letter, signed by Robert L Chongthu, the principal secretary to the governor, stated that students failing to meet the attendance requirement would not be allowed to take university exams. Only under specific cases with valid reasons, students with attendance below 75% could sit for exams after thorough scrutiny.

This instruction from the Raj Bhavan followed a meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Governor, coinciding with a conflict between the state education department and the chancellor’s office regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors in various universities. The communication from Raj Bhavan mentioned that the chief minister and the governor deliberated on resolving issues related to universities and higher education during their meeting.

The clash between the education department and the governor’s office arose as applications for the positions of vice-chancellors were invited by both entities. Applications were sought for various universities, but the discord mainly centered on the differing deadlines for submission of applications. Despite the ongoing conflict, the governor’s directive to enforce mandatory attendance for university exams remains a separate and distinct action.