ICC announces warm-up fixtures for all 10 participating teams in the ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has divulged the schedule for warm-up matches involving all 10 participating teams in the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to commence on October 5 in India. Prior to the tournament’s kick-off, each team will engage in two warm-up games held across three venues: Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to an official release by the ICC, “In the lead-up to the World Cup on October 5, the 10 teams are slated to compete in two official 50-over encounters during the preceding week. These matches will take place in three distinct Indian cities.”

The warm-up matches are scheduled between September 29 and October 3, with all games commencing at 2:00 pm IST. Notably, teams will have the opportunity to field all members of their 15-player squads during these fixtures. The matches are expected to serve as an invaluable chance for teams to acclimate themselves to the prevailing conditions, effectively preparing for the challenges that await them during the World Cup.

The forthcoming World Cup encompasses a total of 48 matches, employing a round-robin format, and includes two semi-finals and a final showdown.

In the realm of warm-up games, India is slated to face defending champions England and Netherlands. The specific dates and venues for India’s matches are September 30 in Guwahati and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram. Preceding the World Cup, the Indian cricket team is also gearing up for the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup, which is scheduled to commence on August 30, has adopted the 50-over format as a preparatory event for the quadrennial tournament. India has recently unveiled its 17-player squad for the Asia Cup, a lineup that is anticipated to remain largely intact for the subsequent World Cup squad.

As the host nation, India enters the tournament as one of the favorites. Their most recent triumph in the 50-over World Cup occurred in 2011, an achievement that coincided with their co-hosting of the event alongside Bangladesh. This history of success places India in a favorable position as they set their sights on the upcoming World Cup campaign.