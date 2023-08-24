Idukki’s Tourist Spots Enhanced for a Warm Onam Holiday Welcome

Despite the absence of monsoon rains, the tourism sector in Idukki remains optimistic for a bustling Onam holiday season. Eager to welcome a surge of tourists, various attractions across the district have not only prepared for the influx but also introduced new offerings.

In Munnar, the charm of misty landscapes and cool weather persists, enhanced by the addition of a fern garden at Rajamala, home to the Nilgiri tahr. Hydel Park in Old Munnar boasts 14 new rides for all ages, and the town’s vibrant illuminations add to the festive ambiance. The Mattupetty Dam reservoir has expanded its boating options, and the flower garden on Mattupetty Road showcases over 700 plant varieties.

Thekkady is set for a lively Onam with boating, forest treks, jeep safaris, and cultural performances. Idukki Dam and Cheruthoni Dam will be accessible during the holidays, except Wednesdays, offering visitors a chance to explore. Apple orchards in Marayur and Kanthallur promise a hands-on harvest experience alongside picturesque waterfalls and unique wildlife.

Sreenarayanapuram boasts captivating waterfalls, a zip line across the river, and a fish spa. Anchuruly’s lower water levels provide a clearer view of the area’s natural beauty, while Chengulam’s dam area, now rejuvenated, features various boat rides. Vagamon, known for its misty climate, is preparing for increased crowds by enhancing security and sanitation measures.

Ramakkalmedu offers thrilling off-road jeep rides and views of its iconic windmill farm. Vagamon meadows emerge as the district’s top tourism spot, drawing the highest number of visitors during recent holidays. With schools closing for Onam, tourism secretary Jitheesh Jose anticipates a substantial rise in tourist footfall.

According to DTPC statistics, tourist numbers during August 12 to 15 were as follows:

– Mattupetty: 1680

– Ramkkalmedu: 3024

– Aruvikkuzhi: 527

– Sreenarayanapuram: 5796

– Vagamon meadows: 14,878

– Vagamon adventure park: 6375

– Panchalimedu: 3366

– Idukki Hill View Park: 1210

– Munnar Botanical Garden: 4761

– Total: 41,617.