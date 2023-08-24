ISSF World Championships 2023: India’s Amanpreet Singh clinches gold medal

Baku: In shooting, India’s Amanpreet Singh won gold medal in Men’s 25 metre standard pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. He scored 577 to bag the gold medal.

The women’s 25m standard pistol team of Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen, and Kritika Sharma, with a total score of 1601 won a bronze medal. However, in the team event of the men’s 25m standard pistol, the Indian trio of Harsh Gupta, Amanpreet Singh, and Akshay Jain finished in fourth position.

The Indian shooters have won five gold medals and four bronze medals in the event. India is second position on the medals table.

The gold medal winners of India: the 10m air pistol mixed team, the women’s 10m air rifle team, the women’s 25m pistol team, the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions team, and Amanpreet Singh in the men’s 25m standard pistol.

The bronze medal winners of India: Mehuli Ghosh in the women’s 10m air rifle , Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions, the men’s 10m air pistol team , and the women’s 25m standard pistol team.

Mehuli Ghosh (in women’s 10m air rifle), Akhil Sheoran (in men’s 50m rifle 3-positions), and Sift Kaur Samra (in women’s 50m rifle 3-positions) have also sealed quotas for the next year’s Paris Olympics.