Margot Robbie-starrer fantasy comedy Barbie to get a limited IMAX release

The fantasy comedy film “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie, has emerged as the biggest box office hit of the year and is now set to receive a limited release in IMAX theaters, featuring new post-credits footage. According to a report from Variety, this one-week IMAX release is scheduled to begin in North America and select international markets on September 22. As of the time of writing, the movie has achieved staggering success, raking in nearly $1.3 billion globally. Since its premiere on July 21, the film has shattered numerous significant box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing movie directed by a solo female filmmaker. Additionally, it stands as the first female-directed film to surpass the $1 billion mark in global earnings.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and her collaborator Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” casts Robbie in the lead role as the iconic doll herself. In the movie’s universe, she inhabits a parallel reality characterized by vibrant pink hues and a diverse array of Barbie personas. Robbie portrays the character known as Stereotypical Barbie. Opposite her, Ryan Gosling takes on the role of Ken, Barbie’s romantic interest. The star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The decision to release “Barbie” in IMAX theaters with additional post-credits footage comes as a strategic move to further capitalize on its already remarkable success. The film’s popularity has demonstrated its appeal to audiences worldwide, making it an ideal candidate for a special IMAX experience. This limited release aims to provide fans with an enhanced viewing experience and an opportunity to engage with the film in a unique way.

“Barbie” has not only captivated audiences with its imaginative storyline and star-studded cast but has also cemented its place in cinematic history as a groundbreaking female-directed film that has achieved exceptional financial success. As the movie continues to make waves at the box office, its upcoming IMAX release is poised to extend its influence and celebrate its achievements in an even grander fashion.