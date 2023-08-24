Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan cleared with a ‘U/A’ certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification

Exciting news awaits fans of Shah Rukh Khan, as his upcoming movie “Jawan” has received a ‘U/A’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). However, along with the certification, the board has proposed seven significant alterations to the film.

“Jawan” marks SRK’s second cinematic offering in 2023. His earlier release, “Pathaan,” graced theaters in January and has claimed the title of the year’s highest-grossing film. Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, “Pathaan” has amassed over Rs 3 billion in India alone, and its global box office collection crossed the remarkable Rs 10 billion milestone.

The directorial helm of “Jawan” has been steered by Atlee, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi sharing the screen with SRK. Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone are set to make cameo appearances.

A ‘U/A’ certificate signifies that the film is suitable for all age groups, albeit with parental guidance recommended for children under 12 due to potential inclusion of violent action scenes.

The CBFC has also issued a request for seven modifications to be made to “Jawan.” The details of these changes have been circulating online.

The reported adjustments advised for SRK’s “Jawan” include:

Reducing the length and moderating the depiction of a suicide scene.

Eliminating visuals featuring the beheading of a human body.

Altering an ‘out of context’ reference to the Honourable President of India to ‘Head Of State.’

Removing the phrase ‘paida hoke’ from a dialogue.

Substituting ‘Ungli karna’ with ‘Usse use karo’ in a dialogue, and adding the term ‘Sampraday’ to another.

Modifying a dialogue at the 1 hour 39-minute mark.

Eliminating ‘irrelevant references’ to the National Security Guard (NSG) and substituting it with IISG.

While these revisions demanded by the Censor board are regarded as minor compared to more extensive changes sought during the release of “Pathaan,” it’s worth noting that for the latter film, the board had stipulated a ‘U/A’ rating and recommended twelve edits, including the exclusion of Deepika Padukone’s close-up shots in the controversial song “Besharam Rang.”