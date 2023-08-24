Stock Market: Snesex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on August 24. BSE Sensex closed 181 points, or 0.28% lower at 65,252.34. NSE Nifty closed the day at 19,386.70, down 57 points, or 0.29%.

About 1725 shares advanced, 1768 shares declined, and 161 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Britannia Industries. Top losers were Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and JSW Steel.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new flight compensation rules: Up to 200% of airfare for cancellations, delays

On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, PSU Bank, oil & gas, pharma, metal shed 0.3-0.7% each, while Information Technology index up 0.5%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.