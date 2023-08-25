Governor of Bengal contacts ISRO for technology against campus ragging

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has requested the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to identify a suitable technological remedy for addressing the problem of ragging on college and university campuses. Raj Bhavan issued a statement on Thursday night, indicating that the governor reached out to ISRO to combat the menace more effectively.

The tragic demise of a first-year undergraduate student who was allegedly subjected to ragging and sexual harassment in a Jadavpur University hostel earlier this month sparked outrage in West Bengal. As the Chancellor of the universities, Bose’s interaction with ISRO Chairman aimed to find technology-based solutions to curb ragging. Additionally, discussions with a Hyderabad-based company are also underway, focusing on developing technology solutions involving video analytics, image matching, automatic target recognition, and remote sensing, as revealed by the governor’s statement. To date, 13 individuals, including current and former students, have been apprehended in relation to the student’s death at JU.