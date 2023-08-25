ISRO shares video of Chandrayaan-3 rover ‘Pragyan’ descending to moon from lander

ISRO unveiled a mesmerizing video on Friday, showcasing the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s rover ‘Pragyan’ descending from the ‘Vikram’ lander to the lunar surface. The agency shared the video with the message, “Here’s how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface,” on platform ‘X.’ Additionally, ISRO presented an image of the lander captured by Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera after its successful Moon landing.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, launched in 2019, continues to orbit the Moon while the Vikram lander, carrying the Pragyan rover, safely touched down on the lunar surface as planned. Shortly after landing, the six-wheeled rover, weighing 26 kg, rolled out from the lander’s compartment. ISRO affirmed that all operations are proceeding as scheduled, with normal system functioning, activated payloads, and the commencement of rover mobility operations.

India celebrated a historic achievement on Wednesday, marking the successful soft landing of its third unmanned Moon mission’s lander module. This accomplishment positioned India as the fourth nation to achieve this feat and the first to reach the untrodden south pole of the Moon, solidifying its place in lunar exploration.