Karnataka dismisses Tamil Nadu’s plea on Cauvery water conflict as completely misguided

The Karnataka government has labeled Tamil Nadu’s plea for a Supreme Court directive to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily as “completely mistaken.” In a filed affidavit, Karnataka stated that Tamil Nadu’s request was grounded in an incorrect assumption that the ongoing water year is normal rather than distressing. The affidavit highlighted a 25% reduction in rainfall and a 42.5% decrease in water inflow to Karnataka’s reservoirs, asserting that the stipulated release shouldn’t apply this year due to the distinct conditions.

Karnataka emphasized the failure of the southwest monsoon, leading to a “distress condition” in the Cauvery basin within the state. The affidavit stated that given these circumstances, Karnataka cannot be obligated or compelled to provide water according to the usual requirements for a non-distressed year. The Supreme Court is set to hear Tamil Nadu’s plea, and a new bench will oversee the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as directed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Tamil Nadu, contending that Karnataka had changed its stance, sought to obtain its rightful Cauvery water share through the Supreme Court. Despite discussions within the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Karnataka allegedly limited its water release to 8,000 cusecs daily, resulting in Tamil Nadu’s decision to approach the apex court for resolution. The state is resolute in its pursuit of justice and its intent to secure water under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership.