Know how ‘fexting’ can damage your relationship

Fexting is a combination of the words ‘fighting’ and ‘texting’. Fexting means fighting over texts. That is sending text messages that are meant to be harsh. Fexting is a common issue in relationships nowadays. It can cause a lot of hurt and misunderstanding in relationship.

Here are some tips for avoiding conflict over text messages:

Be mindful of tone: When writing a text, be sure to reread it before sending it. Always make it sure that the text conveys the message you’re trying to get across without any misunderstanding.

Take the time to have a real conversation: Take time to have an actual conversation instead of relying on texting.

Don’t be afraid to talk about the issue in person: Texts are no substitute for face-to-face conversations. If something is causing tension in relationship then try to have a open conversation.

Avoid sending messages when angry: Never send an angry text or vent your frustrations over text as it will damage the relationship. Wait until you have had some time to cool off before sending anything, or even better, talk about your feelings in person instead.

Be open and honest: Texts can be misinterpreted easily, so make sure that you are communicating clearly and openly with your partner. Express yourself honestly and openly.

Remember that not everything needs to be answered immediately: Taking your time to think things through before responding can help prevent misunderstandings or hurtful comments that might lead to a fight.

Take a break from texting if needed: If you feel like every conversation is leading to an argument, take a break from texting for a while and focus on talking in person or over the phone instead.