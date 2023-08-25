Mizoram bridge collapse investigation initiated with 4-member high-level railway committee

The Ministry of Railways has established a four-member high-level committee to investigate the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram’s Aizawl district. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of 22 workers’ lives. The committee, comprising individuals from various expertise areas, will deliver its findings within a month, under the supervision of the Railway board’s Works-I branch.

The collapse occurred during the construction of the railway bridge near Aizawl, where a group of 26 workers from West Bengal were working. Regrettably, 22 fatalities have been confirmed, while three injured workers are being treated in the hospital. Search efforts are ongoing for one missing worker. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have announced financial compensation for the victims’ families and those affected by the tragedy.