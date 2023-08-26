Delhi University to offer Fine Arts PhD program in upcoming session

Delhi University has sanctioned the introduction of a PhD program in Fine Arts for the upcoming academic year. The university’s Executive Council (EC), the highest decision-making body, convened to approve this development, along with other significant changes. Notably, a one-time relaxation of age rules was granted for participation in students’ union elections, allowing a three-year age extension for contesting and voting. The maximum age limits for undergraduate and postgraduate students were adjusted accordingly.

During the EC meeting, several decisions were made. Apart from the PhD in Fine Arts, a new MBA program in Business Analytics will commence with 76 seats under the Department of Commerce. The EC also embraced recommendations from the Value Addition Courses (VAC) Committee, leading to the introduction of courses like Vedic Mathematics and National Cadet Corps. Additionally, committees were proposed to enhance the organizational structure of the Research and Development Cell (RDC) for promoting research culture.

Further matters discussed during the EC meeting encompassed syllabi approval for various departments according to the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022). Self Learning Material (SLM) for students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) was accepted, and the SLM’s revision will be reviewed by experts. Reduced registration fees for specific categories of students were announced, as well as the approval of papers based on Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) to equip students with practical skills for various sectors. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh noted the potential for placements and entrepreneurship after these courses, highlighting the university’s fee waiver and support schemes for financially disadvantaged students. Furthermore, guidelines for internship, apprenticeship, and community outreach were endorsed to ensure structured engagement for students as part of their education.