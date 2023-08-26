Know what is ‘gaslighting’ and its impact on mental health

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse in relationships. It happens when one person convinces the other that they are remembering things wrong or that they are misinterpreting events. The gaslighter is trying to manipulate the other person and presents their own thoughts and feelings as the truth.

Gaslighting is considered emotional abuse as the abuser makes the victim question their reality. The victim wonders if they are going crazy by reacting a certain way to things done by the abuser.

As per experts, the common signs of a person who is gaslighting are:

insist you said or did things you know you didn’t do

deny or scoff at your recollection of events

call you ‘too sensitive’ or ‘crazy’ when you express your needs or concerns

express doubts to others about your feelings, behavior, and state of mind

twitting or retelling events to shift blame to you

insist they’re right and refuse to consider facts or your perspective

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that aims to create uncertainty, doubt, and confusion in the victim. It may cause:

Disorientation

Anxiety

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Depression

Lowered self-esteem

Hypervigilance: hyperbolized fear of danger

Suicidal thoughts

Seeking support from a mental health professional or therapist is crucial for individuals who are experiencing gaslighting and its associated symptoms.