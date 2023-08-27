44 new COVID-19 cases reported in India

India recorded an increase of 44 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, based on the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. As of Saturday’s 8 am update, the active cases totaled 1,502. The country’s death toll reached 5,31,928, while the overall case count reached 4,49,96,963. The recovered cases amounted to 4,44,63,533, leading to a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The case fatality rate remained at 1.18 percent. The data on the ministry’s website also indicated that a total of 220.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India.