Chief Justice Chandrachud highlights inclusivity importance in legal field

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shared an incident about a law student who was denied further internship due to his caste, underscoring the need for inclusivity and equality in the legal profession. Speaking at the 31st convocation of NLSIU, Bangalore, Chandrachud stressed that lawyers must uphold constitutional values, even more so than ordinary citizens, and highlighted the episode as an example of lawyers violating the law.

However, he expressed optimism that young lawyers would challenge unjust norms. Chandrachud emphasized that being a good lawyer and a good person aren’t mutually exclusive, encouraging them to prioritize goodness. He also recounted an incident involving his late former wife who faced discrimination in a job interview, revealing the unequal expectations placed on women in the profession.

Calling for equal-opportunity workplaces, he mentioned that women were once told to sacrifice family life for law firm careers, but noted that positive changes are underway. Chandrachud’s message to the graduating students was one of optimism and a call for a more inclusive, equal legal profession.